Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 14 settlements and strike 4 command posts – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled the Russian attacks near 14 settlements and struck command posts as well as clusters of manpower and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook; information as of 06:00 on 2 December

Details: The Ukrainian defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast over the past day.

Russian forces carried out five missile attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts on 1 December. They launched 30 airstrikes on positions of the Ukrainian troops and fired more than 35 times from multiple-rocket launchers on the settlements along the line of contact.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence of Russia forming offensive groups on these fronts. Training of some units continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, Russians forces are continuing to base their units in the areas close to the national border of Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation. Russian forces shelled the areas in and around Slobozhanske, Ohirtseve, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Budarky, Strilecha, Ternova, Chuhunivka, Dvorichne and Zapadne (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces are holding the defence on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. They used tanks and artillery of different calibres to fire on the settlements of Tabaivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Makiivka and Ploshchanka (Luhansk Oblast); Novoselivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians are continuing to focus their efforts on conducting the offensive. They fired from tanks, mortars, and tubed and rocket artillery on areas in and around Andriivka, Serebrianka, Verkhiokamianske, Druzhba, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pivnichne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Klishchiivka, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers are trying to improve their tactical situation. The settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast) were attacked using tanks and artillery of various types.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russian troops are on the defensive. They shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Paraskoviivka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian troops are also conducting defensive operations. They attacked areas in and around Nikopol, Kamianske and Ilinka (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); and Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka and Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian troops are defending their positions. They shelled settlements on the right (west) bank of the Dnipro River. They attacked Kachkarivka, Tokarivka and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast. The Russians are firing on the suburbs and the city of Kherson non-stop.

The Russians have enhanced filtration activities in the temporarily occupied parts of Kherson Oblast. The occupiers are now checking all vehicles, documents and phones of local residents at the entry and exit checkpoints in the city of Henichesk.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Force carried out 19 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as 3 strikes on positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down one Orlan-10 UAV. Moreover, units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four command posts, one cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as five other important Russian targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!