All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion rocks Odesa: 8 people injured, including 5 policemen

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 2 December 2022, 18:15

Eight people, including five law enforcement officers, have been injured following an explosion in the parking lot of the regional office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa.

Source: Local Odesa news outlet Dumska, Suspilne [Ukraine’s public broadcaster]

Details: According to Dumska, a grenade explosion occurred in the afternoon of 2 December in the parking lot of the administrative building of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast, on Prokhorovska Street, not far from an invincibility centre.

The police have reported that while patrolling, the policemen stopped a Dodge car. They saw an explosive device in the trunk and called the investigative team. When it arrived, the device exploded. Five law enforcement officers and three civilians have been injured in the explosion.

Sources of Suspilne in law enforcement agencies have reported that there are policemen with fractures and injuries from debris among the wounded. Two officers are in serious condition.

 

Mykola Turchyn, Head of Odesa city hospital No. 11, said that some of the wounded, who were brought to the hospital, had moderate leg injuries as a result of the grenade explosion. They are currently under medical examination.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News