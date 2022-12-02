All Sections
Explosion rocks Odesa: 8 people injured, including 5 policemen

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 2 December 2022, 17:15
Explosion rocks Odesa: 8 people injured, including 5 policemen

Eight people, including five law enforcement officers, have been injured following an explosion in the parking lot of the regional office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa.

Source: Local Odesa news outlet Dumska, Suspilne [Ukraine’s public broadcaster]

Details: According to Dumska, a grenade explosion occurred in the afternoon of 2 December in the parking lot of the administrative building of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast, on Prokhorovska Street, not far from an invincibility centre.

The police have reported that while patrolling, the policemen stopped a Dodge car. They saw an explosive device in the trunk and called the investigative team. When it arrived, the device exploded. Five law enforcement officers and three civilians have been injured in the explosion.

Sources of Suspilne in law enforcement agencies have reported that there are policemen with fractures and injuries from debris among the wounded. Two officers are in serious condition.

 

Mykola Turchyn, Head of Odesa city hospital No. 11, said that some of the wounded, who were brought to the hospital, had moderate leg injuries as a result of the grenade explosion. They are currently under medical examination.

