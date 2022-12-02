Russian invaders set fire to building of vocational school to accuse Ukrainian troops – General Staff report

Russians have set fire to the building of a vocational school in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in order to blame it on the Ukrainian military.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 December

Quote: "The enemy has set fire to the building of the Mykhailivka Higher Vocational School educational institution in the village of Mykhailivka, which is located on the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in order to accuse the Ukrainian Defense Forces of destroying civilian infrastructure."

Details: On 2 December, Russian forces conducted 13 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line; 4 missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, the settlement of Zarichne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops have also used multiple rocket launchers over 10 times to fire at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kherson, the settlement of Antonivka and Ukrainian troops' positions along the contact line.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russian forces are forming new offensive task forces.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of the settlements of Hremiach and Hai in Sumy Oblast, and Novovasylivka, Khodyne, Vovkivka, Yunakivka and Zapsillia in Sumy Oblast.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces deployed mortars, tube and rocket artillery to fire on areas of the settlements of Huriv, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vysoka Yaruha, Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky and Bolohivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces are on the defensive. They shelled the settlements of Berestove, Vyshneve, Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces also conducted airstrikes near Kyslivka and Novoselivske.

On the Bakhmut and Lyman fronts, Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions. They deployed artillery at their disposal to fire on areas of Ploshchanka, Makiivka and Terny in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Niu-York and Opytne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian occupiers are trying to improve their tactical situation. They deployed artillery at their disposal to fire on areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops are on the defensive. They deployed mortars, tube and rocket artillery to fire on areas of Vuhledar, Pavlivka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian air strikes have also been reported near the city of Vuhledar.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces reinforce their front positions and are on the defensive. The areas in and around Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast, Dorozhnianka, Zahirne, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Nikopol and Sholokhove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian troops are defending their positions. They deployed artillery to fire on areas located on the west bank of Dnipro, in particular, the settlements of Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Darivka, Molodizhne, Zelenivka and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast. The occupiers continually attack the city of Kherson with artillery.

The Russians continue to suffer losses. The General Staff confirmed a hit on a cluster of Russian military personnel near the village of Kamianske, the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 1 December of 2022. The Russian losses amounted to 100 people injured.

In addition, on 2 December, a Russian helicopter was shot down in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Following hostilities on the Bakhmut front, up to 70 bodies of the dead invaders were delivered to Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, between 30 November and 1 December.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted eight strikes on the clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, two strikes on the positions of the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as a strike on its platoon stronghold.

Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit five control points, a position of the Russian air defence, two ammunition storage points, nine clusters of military personnel and weapons and four other important Russian targets.

