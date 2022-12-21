Almost 80% of citizens are optimistic about future of Ukraine

According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 78.5% of Ukrainian citizens are optimistic about the future of Ukraine.

Source: survey of the KIIS

Details: According to the survey, despite the full-scale war and the social, economic and energy problems caused by it, 78.5% of respondents are optimistic about the future of Ukraine, and 88% about the future of their hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

Viacheslav Nehoda, Deputy Minister of Development of Hromadas and Territories of Ukraine said that the results of the survey showed that Ukraine has developed a stable positive attitude and high expectations from "the proposed decentralised model of local self-government when most issues are resolved in hromadas."

The study was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in October-November 2022. A total of 2,000 respondents from an all-Ukrainian sample were interviewed by telephone.

