"Come on, rape Ukrainian women": wife of Russian soldier added to international wanted list

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 December 2022, 19:49

Ukrainian law enforcement officers completed the investigation and submitted an indictment to the court against a Russian citizen who encouraged Roman Bykovsky, her husband and a Russian soldier, to rape Ukrainian women.

Source: Radio Liberty project Skhemy (Schemes)

Details: The Russian woman was informed of the suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war, she was added to the international  wanted list.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has completed the pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As the law enforcement officers established that "on the basis of personal hostility to Ukrainian society and contempt for Ukrainian women, a citizen of the Russian Federation called on her husband, a soldier of the occupation forces of the Russian Federation, whose units were in the territory of Kherson Oblast, to rape Ukrainian women who are under temporary occupation."

The law enforcement officers found that her actions violated Article 27.2 of the Convention on the Protection of the Civilian Population in Time of War and the Geneva Conventions in the part related to the protection of victims of international armed conflicts.

The article on violation of the laws and customs of war provides punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.

As the Skhemy project states, the Russian was added in a state, interstate and international wanted lists; a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen in absentia and can be applied after her arrest.

Skhemy project’s sources among law enforcement officers state that the story is about a citizen of the Russian Federation, Olga Bykovskaya. Earlier, journalists identified the Bykovsky couple, whose conversation was intercepted by the SSU.

In the intercepted conversation, a Russian soldier talked to his wife, who, laughing, encouraged her husband to "rape Ukrainian women."

They turned out to be 27-year-old paratrooper Roman Bykovsky, who took part in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and his wife, Olga Bykovskaya, both from Oryol Oblast of the Russian Federation.

In a conversation with Radio Liberty journalists, Bykovsky said that the voice on the SSU recording was not his. At the same time, his voice is the same as on the "films" of law enforcement officers.

Olga Bykovskaya's voice also completely matches the voice on the audio recording posted by Ukraine’s Security Service.

During a conversation with journalists, Olga reported that her husband was in Sevastopol, clarifying that he was being treated in a hospital after being wounded. Where exactly, she said she did not know.

After that, Bykovskaya interrupted the conversation and dropped further calls. Neither Roman Bykovsky nor his wife responded to messages on social media.

After the conversation, Olga deleted her Vkontakte [Russian popular social media] page.

