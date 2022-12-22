All Sections
We defeated Russia in battle for world’s opinion – Zelenskyy

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 02:45
We defeated Russia in battle for world’s opinion – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced victory over Russia "in the battle for the world’s opinion" during his speech in the US Congress.

Source: broadcast of Zelenskyy's address to US Congress

Quote: "Contrary to all forecasts and gloomy scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking.

And this gives me a good reason to share our first joint victory: we have defeated Russia in the battle for the world's opinion. We have no fear. And no one in the world should have fear.

Ukrainians won this victory, and it gives us courage that inspires the whole world.

Americans won this victory, and that is why you have managed to unite the world community in defence of freedom and international law.

Europeans won this victory, and that is why Europe is now stronger and more independent than ever.

Russian tyranny has lost control over us and will never again be able to influence our consciousness."

Advertisement: