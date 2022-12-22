All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with MLRS, injuring child

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 December 2022, 08:16

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast eight times on 22 December, using the Uragan and the Grad MLRS and heavy artillery. As a result of these attacks, a child was injured; in addition, it damaged houses, cars and power transmission lines.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: "The Russians terrorised two hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Nikopol district all night: Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets ones. They launched more than 50 projectiles on civilians.

An eight-year-old girl was injured in Marhanets. She was hospitalised at night. Medics administered the aid. The child was discharged from hospital in the morning." 

 
photo: Reznichenko on telegram

Details: Approximately 20 private households and outbuildings, several cars and 4 electricity lines were damaged in the city of Marhanets.

 
photo: Reznichenko on telegram

One house was destroyed and twenty more were damaged in the Chervonohryhorivka hromada. In addition, about ten outbuildings, cars and six power transmission lines were damaged as well.

