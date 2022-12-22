All Sections
Russians attack Kherson city and oblast 60 times, killing 1 person

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 December 2022, 09:27

Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the occupiers opened fire at the region 60 times over the past day. One person was killed in the attacks.

Source: Yanushevych on Telegram

Quote from Yanushevych: "The Russian occupiers have attacked Kherson Oblast 60 times. They used artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks."

Details: Yanushevych reported that residential districts of the city of Kherson came under Russian fire again. The Russians attacked a ship-building plant and low and high-rise residential buildings. 

One person is reported to have been killed in the Russian attacks yesterday. A further six Kherson Oblast residents received injuries of varying severity. 

