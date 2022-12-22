Russian forces hit village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with use of cluster munitions

The Russian military struck the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using cluster munitions on the morning of 22 December.

Source: website of Komyshuvakha territorial hromada [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "Russian invaders struck the village of Komyshuvakha with the use of cluster munitions. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. There are no casualties."

Details: The village council urges residents to be careful and not to do anything with the remains of ammunition, and to report them to the police or the State Emergency Service.

