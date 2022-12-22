All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with use of cluster munitions

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 December 2022, 12:29

The Russian military struck the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using cluster munitions on the morning of 22 December.

Source: website of Komyshuvakha territorial hromada [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "Russian invaders struck the village of Komyshuvakha with the use of cluster munitions. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. There are no casualties."

Details: The village council urges residents to be careful and not to do anything with the remains of ammunition, and to report them to the police or the State Emergency Service.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News