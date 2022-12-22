All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Doctors not able to remove shrapnel from former Roskosmos head

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 12:28
Doctors not able to remove shrapnel from former Roskosmos head

Doctors will not be able to remove a piece of shrapnel from Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research – ed.], who sustained an injury in the occupied city of Donetsk on Wednesday, 21 December.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti quoting Rogozin’s assistant 

Quote: "Doctors from the ‘DPR’ [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic – ed.] are providing Dmitry Rogozin and specialists of the military advisors group who were also wounded in the attack with the necessary treatment.

Advertisement:

Dmitry Rogozin estimates his condition as satisfactory. He is now having his bandages changed. Doctors say that a piece of bomb shrapnel that is in his spine cannot be removed."

Background: Dmitry Rogozin and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR", sustained injuries in Donetsk supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side on 21 December.

According to the Baza news outlet, Rogozin received a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of the head, a penetrative shrapnel wound to the glutes and a penetrative shrapnel wound to the the left hip.

In addition, the SOTA news outlet has reported that Rogozin was injured in the Shesh-Besh restaurant in Donetsk where he was celebrating his birthday.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: