Doctors not able to remove shrapnel from former Roskosmos head

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 13:28

Doctors will not be able to remove a piece of shrapnel from Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research – ed.], who sustained an injury in the occupied city of Donetsk on Wednesday, 21 December.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti quoting Rogozin’s assistant 

Quote: "Doctors from the ‘DPR’ [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic – ed.] are providing Dmitry Rogozin and specialists of the military advisors group who were also wounded in the attack with the necessary treatment.

Dmitry Rogozin estimates his condition as satisfactory. He is now having his bandages changed. Doctors say that a piece of bomb shrapnel that is in his spine cannot be removed."

Background: Dmitry Rogozin and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR", sustained injuries in Donetsk supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side on 21 December.

According to the Baza news outlet, Rogozin received a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of the head, a penetrative shrapnel wound to the glutes and a penetrative shrapnel wound to the the left hip.

In addition, the SOTA news outlet has reported that Rogozin was injured in the Shesh-Besh restaurant in Donetsk where he was celebrating his birthday.

