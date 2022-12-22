Former head of Roscosmos and so-called PM of "Donetsk People’s Republic" injured in Donetsk

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research – ed.], and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic] received injuries in Donetsk supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side.

Source: Rogozin’s assistant and Khotsenko’s press secretary Mina Akhverdieva in their comments to TASS, a Kremlin-aligned news outlet; Rogozin himself in his comments to Russian news outlets RT, Baza and SOTA

Quote from Rogozin’s assistant: "The hotel where a group of military advisors led by Dmitry Rogozin lived came under fire in the outskirts of Donetsk. Dmitry Olegovich had his back injured. He is hospitalised. There is no threat to his life."

Details: According to the assistant, people who were accompanying Rogozin also suffered injuries. He has also declared that "the strike was definitely intentional".

Rogozin himself has confirmed in his comment to the RT outlet that he is injured in the back.

Quote from Rogozin: "Wounded in the back. I’ll live. The fragment [went through] a centimetre from the spine."

More details: According to the Baza outlet, Rogozin received a shrapnel wound of soft tissues of the head, a penetrative shrapnel wound of glutes and a penetrative shrapnel wound of the left hip.

In addition, the SOTA outlet has reported that Rogozin was injured in the Shesh-Besh restaurant in Donetsk where he was celebrating his birthday.

According to this outlet, Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR", was also injured. His security guard and one more person were killed.

Later, Khotsenko’s press secretary confirmed to the TASS outlet that he was injured and there was no threat to life.

Updated: Early on 22 December, Rogozin posted on Telegram that he had suffered a wound to his shoulder blade area, and he was waiting for surgery.

Quote by Rogozin: "I have a wound; a 3x4mm metal shard hit me above my right shoulder blade. A surgery is in order. A few of my close people suffered, too."

Details: The occupier said it was "a working meeting, held by a close circle in a peaceful environment, after the return from one of volunteer formations".

Rogozin added that he and other Russian invaders used to stay in that hotel over "the last few months; for eight years, the enemy has not even once fired at this place".

The occupier believes someone "leaked information, and several highly precise hits occurred at about 19:45"; one of these projectiles hit the spot where he and his accomplices actually stayed. Rogozin specified that "it was either a 120 or a 155 mm [projectile]; the investigation will find out who [fired it] and where [it was fired] from".

Background:

On 15 July, Putin dismissed Dmitry Rogozin from the position of the head of Roscosmos, which he had been for the last four years, and appointed Yury Borisov in his place. According to Meduza, the Latvia-based Russian news outlet, Rogozin should have started working in the administration of the Russian President.

Media outlets reported that the Russians could have created the "Federal District of Crimea" for the annexation of Ukrainian territories, and Rogozin could lead it. However, this did not happen.

