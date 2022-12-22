All Sections
Russian Foreign Ministry threatens Greece again because of plans to provide air defence systems to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 12:51

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has repeated her threat to Greece about the consequences in the case of the transfer of S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Maria Zakharova, during a briefing on 22 December, quoted by Gazeta.Ru, Russian news site

Details:
"All military equipment transferred to Kyiv will be tracked in a timely manner... and considered as a legitimate target for destruction. While it is not too late, it is still possible to abandon dangerous plans. We once again warn the Greek leadership about responsibility," she said.

Background:

Read also: The S-300 Air Defense System from Greece Could Prevent the Massacre in Mariupol

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

