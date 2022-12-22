All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Foreign Ministry threatens Greece again because of plans to provide air defence systems to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 13:51

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has repeated her threat to Greece about the consequences in the case of the transfer of S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Maria Zakharova, during a briefing on 22 December, quoted by Gazeta.Ru, Russian news site

Details:
"All military equipment transferred to Kyiv will be tracked in a timely manner... and considered as a legitimate target for destruction. While it is not too late, it is still possible to abandon dangerous plans. We once again warn the Greek leadership about responsibility," she said.

Background:

Read also: The S-300 Air Defense System from Greece Could Prevent the Massacre in Mariupol

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News