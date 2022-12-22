Russian Foreign Ministry threatens Greece again because of plans to provide air defence systems to Ukraine

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has repeated her threat to Greece about the consequences in the case of the transfer of S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Maria Zakharova, during a briefing on 22 December, quoted by Gazeta.Ru, Russian news site



Details:

"All military equipment transferred to Kyiv will be tracked in a timely manner... and considered as a legitimate target for destruction. While it is not too late, it is still possible to abandon dangerous plans. We once again warn the Greek leadership about responsibility," she said.



Background:



Earlier, Zakharova said that all the military equipment that Greece sends to Ukraine will be "destroyed"; she called possible shipments of such weapons a "gross violation" of the agreements between Moscow and Athens and threatened Greece with consequences.





On 16 December, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Minister for National Defence of Greece, said that Athens could transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine if the United States placed its Patriot air defence systems in Crete instead.





Back in September, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, claimed that his country had no intention of sending Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, as Greeks did not want to weaken their own defence.

