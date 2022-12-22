Residents of Kherson asked to evacuate from district targeted by Russians

Kherson Oblast authorities called upon the residents of the city of Kherson to evacuate from the Ostriv district which is being constantly attacked by the Russian forces.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are constantly targeting the Ostriv district in the city of Kherson. This district is a zone of increased danger.

I am turning to the residents of the Ostriv district with a recommendation to evacuate to safer oblasts of Ukraine. I am asking the residents of Kherson to make the right decision and care about their own safety and their families’ safety."

Details: Yanushevych emphasised that due to the Russian attacks, electricity, heat and water supply may be suspended in the Ostriv district. He reminded locals that the Kherson Oblast Military Administration helps people evacuate and can be reached via a hotline.

