All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 18:52

Russian troops probably launched a missile attack on Kharkiv on Thursday. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Now we actually have a live attack on the city of Kharkiv. It was most likely a missile strike; we will find out. The units of the State Emergency Service will be sent to the scene to deal with the aftermath.

…An air-raid siren is sounding now, and there are attacks on the city of Kharkiv."

Details: Syniehubov noted that he planned to report on the situation on air and say that no attacks on Kharkiv were recorded, "but at the moment it is no longer the case".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News