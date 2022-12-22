All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 17:52
Russians attack Kharkiv

Russian troops probably launched a missile attack on Kharkiv on Thursday. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Now we actually have a live attack on the city of Kharkiv. It was most likely a missile strike; we will find out. The units of the State Emergency Service will be sent to the scene to deal with the aftermath.

…An air-raid siren is sounding now, and there are attacks on the city of Kharkiv."

Details: Syniehubov noted that he planned to report on the situation on air and say that no attacks on Kharkiv were recorded, "but at the moment it is no longer the case".

Advertisement: