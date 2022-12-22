Defenсe Forces kill up to 150 occupiers by striking airfield near Kakhovka – General Staff

Up to 150 Russian soldiers were killed and about 50 were wounded after an attack by the Defence Forces of Ukraine on the Russian airfield near the city of Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast on 20 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "According to updated information, as a result of the 20 December attack on the enemy's airfield near Kakhovka city in Kherson Oblast, the occupiers lost up to 150 people killed and about 50 wounded."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff also reported that, as a result of this strike, up to 20 pieces of Russian military equipment of various types were destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





