Occupiers are still trying to advance on two fronts – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 18:03
The Russians continue their attempts to advance on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts and also try to improve the tactical position on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 December

Details: Over the course of the day, Russian invaders launched five missiles and five air strikes as well as carried out about 15 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, including a night attack on civil infrastructure in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Also, Russians attacked Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, causing casualties among the civilian population.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces struck with tanks, mortars and artillery. 

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces fired at the settlements of Novomlynsk, Krokhmalne, and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast came under fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians fired on Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians fired on the areas in and around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians fired on the areas in and around the settlements of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar and Mykilske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian troops continued attacking civilian infrastructure along the right bank of the Dnipro River with artillery and mortars. Over 25 settlements were affected.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, two ammunition storage points and three clusters of Russian manpower over the course of the day.

