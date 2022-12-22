Ukraine’s Prime Minister announces creation of Government Centre: huge number of expenses will be reduced

Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, predicts the creation of the Government Centre in the first half of 2023.

Source: Shmyhal in an interview to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "I would like us to implement this approximately in the first half of next year. My dream is that the entire government of Ukraine would be housed in this building (the Government Building on Hrushevskoho Street – ed.).

If everyone is put here, you have no idea how much bureaucracy and decision-making time will be reduced, as well as how coordination will increase. It is definitely possible; I am deeply convinced of it."

Details: The prime minister called the idea of creating the Government Centre as "a very pragmatic issue."

Quote: "As the analysis has shown, today, in each ministry and in each executive authority, from 40 to 60% of expenses go to service functions. So why not do it in a single centre? The whole civilised world is following this path; companies are uniting and digitising many departments in different countries, including accounting, human resources, document management, etc. Therefore, if some auxiliary function can be united and thereby obtain multiple budget savings, it should be done.

Thus, if the Government Center is established to provide HR, accounting, and document preparation services to each ministry, a significant amount of money can be saved in the ministries.."

Background: As the media reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on 9 November with Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, deputy prime ministers and several members of the government, where another concept for the reorganisation of the Cabinet of Ministers was agreed upon. According to it, the number of ministries in the Cabinet of Ministers is planned to be reduced to 14, instead of the current 20.

It was also noted that it is planned to create the so-called Government Centre to coordinate the strategies and programmes of the ministries. It will be directly subordinate to the Prime Minister.

