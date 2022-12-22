All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Prime Minister announces creation of Government Centre: huge number of expenses will be reduced

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 19:58

Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, predicts the creation of the Government Centre in the first half of 2023.

Source: Shmyhal in an interview to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "I would like us to implement this approximately in the first half of next year. My dream is that the entire government of Ukraine would be housed in this building (the Government Building on Hrushevskoho Street – ed.).

If everyone is put here, you have no idea how much bureaucracy and decision-making time will be reduced, as well as how coordination will increase. It is definitely possible; I am deeply convinced of it."

Details: The prime minister called the idea of creating the Government Centre as "a very pragmatic issue."

Quote: "As the analysis has shown, today, in each ministry and in each executive authority, from 40 to 60% of expenses go to service functions. So why not do it in a single centre? The whole civilised world is following this path; companies are uniting and digitising many departments in different countries, including accounting, human resources, document management, etc. Therefore, if some auxiliary function can be united and thereby obtain multiple budget savings, it should be done.

Thus, if the Government Center is established to provide HR, accounting, and document preparation services to each ministry, a significant amount of money can be saved in the ministries.."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: As the media reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on 9 November with Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, deputy prime ministers and several members of the government, where another concept for the reorganisation of the Cabinet of Ministers was agreed upon. According to it, the number of ministries in the Cabinet of Ministers is planned to be reduced to 14, instead of the current 20.

It was also noted that it is planned to create the so-called Government Centre to coordinate the strategies and programmes of the ministries. It will be directly subordinate to the Prime Minister.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News