Shmyhal told whether evacuation from big cities would be conducted in case of total blackout

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 22 December 2022, 20:26

Ukrainian authorities do not plan to evacuate residents of major cities to rural areas in case of blackout.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, the Prime-Minister of Ukraine, in an interview for Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Shmyhal was asked whether there exists a plan for a centralised evacuation of people to rural areas similar to the current evacuation from frontline settlements.

Quote: "No. It is possible to evacuate, for instance, the residents of the city of Kherson to another region where there are conditions for their resettlement. In the case of a massive blackout everything would be different. If the blackout affects the whole country, where should the people be evacuated to then? The whole country would be in the condition of a humanitarian disaster.

We do realise what would be going on. Some people would move to the nearest rural settlements, some would remain in the cities and are already making necessary preparations, including using those 500 thousand power generators I talked about (510.3 thousand power generators, mostly of low capacity, which have been supplied to Ukraine since the beginning of the year – ed.). Some people would shelter at Invincibility Сentres, some others would move abroad."

More details: Shmyhal states that social services have special instructions on how to proceed in case of a total blackout as there are various categories of people who need particular support and care. Civil engineers, in their turn, have instructions on how to quickly repair the system and supply "survival facilities", i.e. water, heat and connection supply, with energy a first and foremost priority.

"The key task would be to survive. At the moment we are doing everything to prevent this scenario", – the Prime-Minister stated.

