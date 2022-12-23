Russians set up hospital at recreation centre in Berdiansk due to great losses

The Russian occupiers have set up a military hospital at one of the recreation centres in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 December

Details: According to the General Staff, the Russians have set up a military hospital at one of the recreation centres in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk as they have suffered great losses.

Advertisement:

The General Staff report also noted that several tourist centres in the city are used by the invaders to accommodate their military personnel.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!