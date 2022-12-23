All Sections
Another region of Russia bans flights of drones and private planes

Friday, 23 December 2022, 14:12

Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Kaluga Oblast has banned the use of drones, as well as flights of private jets, over the oblast.

Sources: Kaluga news

Details: The governor's decree of 20 December prohibits the use of private planes, air vehicles, including balloons, as well as drones in the region without a dispatcher’s permission. This is done "to strengthen the protection of public order and ensure public safety."

Background:

  • On 21 December, Russia banned civilians from using drones in Rostov Oblast
  • On the morning of 5 December, Russian media reported that a fuel tanker exploded on the air field near Ryazan, Russia, and a drone fell on bombers at an airfield in the Saratov Oblast. 
  • The Russian Defence Ministry has officially commented on the explosions at Russian airfields in Engels and Ryazan. They stated that strikes were carried out by the "Kyiv regime".
  • The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine noted that everything that happens on the territory of the aggressor state is "the responsibility of the aggressor state."

