Another region of Russia bans flights of drones and private planes

Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Kaluga Oblast has banned the use of drones, as well as flights of private jets, over the oblast.

Details: The governor's decree of 20 December prohibits the use of private planes, air vehicles, including balloons, as well as drones in the region without a dispatcher’s permission. This is done "to strengthen the protection of public order and ensure public safety."

Background:

On 21 December, Russia banned civilians from using drones in Rostov Oblast

On the morning of 5 December, Russian media reported that a fuel tanker exploded on the air field near Ryazan, Russia, and a drone fell on bombers at an airfield in the Saratov Oblast.

The Russian Defence Ministry has officially commented on the explosions at Russian airfields in Engels and Ryazan. They stated that strikes were carried out by the "Kyiv regime".

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine noted that everything that happens on the territory of the aggressor state is "the responsibility of the aggressor state."

