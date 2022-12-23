All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another region of Russia bans flights of drones and private planes

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 December 2022, 13:12
Another region of Russia bans flights of drones and private planes

Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Kaluga Oblast has banned the use of drones, as well as flights of private jets, over the oblast.

Sources: Kaluga news

Details: The governor's decree of 20 December prohibits the use of private planes, air vehicles, including balloons, as well as drones in the region without a dispatcher’s permission. This is done "to strengthen the protection of public order and ensure public safety."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 21 December, Russia banned civilians from using drones in Rostov Oblast
  • On the morning of 5 December, Russian media reported that a fuel tanker exploded on the air field near Ryazan, Russia, and a drone fell on bombers at an airfield in the Saratov Oblast. 
  • The Russian Defence Ministry has officially commented on the explosions at Russian airfields in Engels and Ryazan. They stated that strikes were carried out by the "Kyiv regime".
  • The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine noted that everything that happens on the territory of the aggressor state is "the responsibility of the aggressor state."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: