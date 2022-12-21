Russians decide to ban civilians from using drones in Rostov Oblast
Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 15:34
Civilians in Rostov Oblast in Russia have been banned from using drones.
Source: Vasiliy Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast
Quote: "We have to take limiting measures in the transport sector in Rostov Oblast…
Starting from 22 December, it will be banned to use drones in Rostov Oblast (some state institutions make an exception).
Details: Golubev claimed that the reason for this ban does not need an explanation.
Background:
- The defensive "Abatis Line" ("Zasechnaya Cherta") is being built in Belgorod Oblast in Russia, while Russians are preparing for a possible "invasion" from Ukraine.
