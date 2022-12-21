Russians decide to ban civilians from using drones in Rostov Oblast

Civilians in Rostov Oblast in Russia have been banned from using drones.

Source: Vasiliy Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast

Quote: "We have to take limiting measures in the transport sector in Rostov Oblast…

Advertisement:

Starting from 22 December, it will be banned to use drones in Rostov Oblast (some state institutions make an exception).

Details: Golubev claimed that the reason for this ban does not need an explanation.

Background:

The defensive "Abatis Line" ("Zasechnaya Cherta") is being built in Belgorod Oblast in Russia, while Russians are preparing for a possible "invasion" from Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!