Russians move more personnel and military equipment to front by rail – General Staff report

The Russians have intensified the transfer of personnel, military equipment and ammunition to combat areas by rail.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russians have intensified the transfer of personnel, military equipment and ammunition by rail to combat areas."

Details: Over the course of 23 December, the occupiers launched one missile attack and four air strikes, and launched 16 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians continue to concentrate their efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts. They are trying to improve their tactical position on the Kupiansk front and are holding the defence on the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts.

The threat of air strikes and missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities remains throughout Ukraine.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation remains without significant changes; there have been no signs of offensive units being formed. The occupiers are planning to open a field hospital on the territory of Belarus.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the occupiers launched attacks using tanks, mortars and artillery near 15 settlements, including Hoptivka, Kudiivka, Krasne, Zelene, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Zybyne, Dvorichna and Zemlianky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russians launched attacks near 14 settlements, specifically Vyshneve, Ivanivka, Zapadne, Kupiansk and Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Kyslivka, Yahidne, Kotliarivka, Kuzemivka and Kolomyichykha in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers launched attacks near 22 settlements, among them Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Zalizne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. In addition to this, air strikes were launched near Spirne and Bilohorivka.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast were attacked.

On the Novopavlivka front, the occupiers launched attacks using tanks and artillery near Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russian occupiers continue to terrorise civilians living on the right bank of the Dnipro river. Over 40 settlements were attacked with rocket and tubed artillery, specifically Zaliznychne, Charivne, Orikhiv, Mahdalynivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Respublikanets, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Stanislav and the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast. The Russians also launched an air strike near the settlement of Kamianske.

Nearly 500 members of Russia’s National Guard arrived in the Russian-held city of Berdiansk with the aim of strengthening administrative and police measures in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched seven attacks on areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment in the course of the day. Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit 2 Russian control points, 2 ammunition storage points and 11 areas of concentration of manpower. Information on Russian losses is being established.

