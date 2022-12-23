All Sections
Zelenskyy to Russians: Terror never goes unanswered

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 23 December 2022, 20:08

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the citizens of Russia that the terror of the occupiers will not remain unanswered.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 303rd day of the war

Quote: "And [one thing – ed.] more. Citizens of Russia must clearly understand that terror never goes unanswered."

Details: The President addressed the Russians in Russian.

Previously: On December 23, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he listened to the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the defenders see the prospects at the front, and are preparing for various options of actions of the terrorist state; they see the intentions of the Russian Federation and "will respond".

