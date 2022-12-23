Patriot air defence system will not shoot at Shahed drones, but there may be exceptions

The Patriot air defence system that Ukraine will receive from the United States will mostly not be used against Iranian drones, but there may be exceptions.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Of course [Patriot will not be used against Iranian drones – ed.]. I think that in the extreme cases it is possible, because today we have both IRIS-T and NASAMS, which also shot down Shahed drones.

Although Shahed drones have an impressive warhead ten times smaller than a cruise missile, if it hits a very important, critical object, in some vulnerable place, it will cause more damage than if we lose this missile on it. Therefore, if a decision is made to use such complexes against the Shahed drones, it is possible that such a thing will happen.

But the greater purpose of this complex will be to create a certain situation on certain threatening fronts, to drive away enemy aircraft from our borders."

Previously: On Wednesday, 21 December, against the backdrop of a visit of President Zelenskyy to the USA, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the Patriot air defence system for the first time ever.

