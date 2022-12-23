All Sections
Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaces ambassadors to Latvia and Bulgaria

European PravdaFriday, 23 December 2022, 22:04

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new ambassadors to Latvia and Bulgaria.

"Appoint Olesia Ilashchuk Kostiantynivna as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Bulgaria," reads the text of Decree No. 880/2022.

By another decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Vitaliy Moskalenko, who still served as Ukraine's ambassador to Bulgaria.

"Appoint Anatolii Kutsevol Anatoliiovych as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Latvia," reads the text of Decree No. 882/2022.

Anatolii Kutsevol still worked as Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Before Kutsevol, the post of Ambassador to Latvia was held by Oleksandr Mishchenko.

