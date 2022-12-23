All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaces ambassadors to Latvia and Bulgaria

European PravdaFriday, 23 December 2022, 21:04
Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaces ambassadors to Latvia and Bulgaria

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new ambassadors to Latvia and Bulgaria.

This is reported by European Pravda.

"Appoint Olesia Ilashchuk Kostiantynivna as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Bulgaria," reads the text of Decree No. 880/2022.

Advertisement:

By another decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Vitaliy Moskalenko, who still served as Ukraine's ambassador to Bulgaria.

"Appoint Anatolii Kutsevol Anatoliiovych as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Latvia," reads the text of Decree No. 882/2022.

Anatolii Kutsevol still worked as Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Before Kutsevol, the post of Ambassador to Latvia was held by Oleksandr Mishchenko.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: