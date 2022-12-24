Invaders abduct 8 Ukrainians in Kherson Oblast

Russian occupiers have reported that they captured eight people in the Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS regarding the so-called occupation authorities

Details: The occupiers say that the reason for keeping these people captive is "suspicion of aiding and abetting the Armed Forces".

It is specified that they were captured in December.

Why this is important: Russian invaders abduct and take people captive, calling it "detention". They have no right to do this - their actions are recognised as a violation of the laws and customs of war, which has no statute of limitations.

