All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Invaders abduct 8 Ukrainians in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 December 2022, 09:48

Russian occupiers have reported that they captured eight people in the Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS regarding the so-called occupation authorities

Details: The occupiers say that the reason for keeping these people captive is "suspicion of aiding and abetting the Armed Forces".

It is specified that they were captured in December.

Why this is important: Russian invaders abduct and take people captive, calling it "detention". They have no right to do this - their actions are recognised as a violation of the laws and customs of war, which has no statute of limitations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News