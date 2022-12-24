Russians hit Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man
Saturday, 24 December 2022, 10:45
Russian troops launched mortar attacks on Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the morning of 24 December; an elderly man was killed in the attack, reported Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.
Source: Syniehubov on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "The invaders have hit a private household in the village of Podoly.
Unfortunately, a man aged 72 has died. A woman of 74 years old has sustained explosive trauma and a shrapnel wound".
Details: Syniehubov specified that the woman has been brought to a medical facility.
