Russians hit Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man

Russian troops launched mortar attacks on Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on the morning of 24 December; an elderly man was killed in the attack, reported Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The invaders have hit a private household in the village of Podoly.

Unfortunately, a man aged 72 has died. A woman of 74 years old has sustained explosive trauma and a shrapnel wound".

Details: Syniehubov specified that the woman has been brought to a medical facility.

