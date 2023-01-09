Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast 94 times in 24 hours

Russian invaders struck four communities in Sumy Oblast 94 times on 9 January.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian troops have attacked Shalyhyne hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] using mortars (10 strikes reported) and tubed artillery (27 strikes reported).

Advertisement:

The invaders fired on Krasnopilska hromada using tubed artillery (12 strikes reported) and a multiple-launch rocket system (23 strikes reported). Russian forces also dropped 2 explosive devices from a quadcopter on the territory of the hromada.

Russian troops conducted a mortar attack on Bilopillia hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation, with a total of 12 strikes reported.

The Russian army also fired mortars at Yunakivka hromada, with a total of 8 strikes reported.

There have been no casualties or injuries reported.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





