All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces shows footage of daring operation near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 January 2023, 12:03
Special Operations Forces shows footage of daring operation near Bakhmut

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have shown unique footage of the capture of Russian positions and the killing of occupiers on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Source: Press service for Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces

Details: The published video shows soldiers from SOF entering a Russian trench at night and destroying a Russian platoon strong point. Soldiers from Special Operations Forces killed 13 and captured five Russian soldiers as a result of the operation.

Advertisement:

As the video showed, wounded prisoners received medical treatment.

Quote: "At night, under cover provided by a Defence Forces fire support unit, Ukrainian SOF personnel conducted an assault on a strong point of Russian soldiers.

This strong point was previously held by the Ukrainian military, but was lost as a result of Russian attacks.

Thanks to its professional coordinated work, the SOF unit quickly killed the enemy who were resisting. The enemy's positions came under the control of the Special Operations Forces personnel."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: