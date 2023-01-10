Special Operations Forces shows footage of daring operation near Bakhmut

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have shown unique footage of the capture of Russian positions and the killing of occupiers on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Source: Press service for Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces

Details: The published video shows soldiers from SOF entering a Russian trench at night and destroying a Russian platoon strong point. Soldiers from Special Operations Forces killed 13 and captured five Russian soldiers as a result of the operation.

As the video showed, wounded prisoners received medical treatment.

Quote: "At night, under cover provided by a Defence Forces fire support unit, Ukrainian SOF personnel conducted an assault on a strong point of Russian soldiers.

This strong point was previously held by the Ukrainian military, but was lost as a result of Russian attacks.

Thanks to its professional coordinated work, the SOF unit quickly killed the enemy who were resisting. The enemy's positions came under the control of the Special Operations Forces personnel."

