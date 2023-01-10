Soledar shelled 86 times in 24 hours by Russian artillery

The Russians have carried out 86 artillery attacks on Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, and its outskirts in 24 hours using various systems.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern group of Ukrainian troops, on 24 Channel on 10 January

Quote: "In the last 24-hour period alone, there have been 86 attacks from various types of artillery on Soledar and its outskirts. The President also pointed out yesterday that the city has essentially been destroyed and their war logic itself is incomprehensible, because capturing ruins, as has happened before in Lysychansk or Sievierodonetsk, by sacrificing an enormous number of their soldiers appears to be very strange in the art of war, especially in modern 21st-century warfare."

Details: Cherevatyi said that the main method the Russians are now using to attack Soledar is to advance small infantry groups with the support of defensive systems, multiple-launch rocket systems and tubed artillery.

He also confirmed that the Russians are suffering huge losses but are still trying to move forwards, and they portray even small tactical advances as major achievements.

Why this is important: At the moment, the Bakhmut front is one of the main fronts of Russian attacks.

The fiercest battles are going on near Soledar. The Russian leadership has deployed Wagner Group militants there, supported by regular Russian army units.

