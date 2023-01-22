All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians loot hospital in Skadovsk

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 16:06

Russian occupiers have taken away all the equipment from Skadovsk Central Hospital in Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC noted that the hospital’s equipment was taken away in four Russian military trucks. The humanitarian crisis among the civilian population will continue to worsen due to the repurposing of civilian hospitals in the occupied territories as military hospitals.

The Russians are doing everything they can to encourage people to "evacuate" to the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the Special Operations Forces, the Russians are "evacuating" (in fact deporting) people to regions of the Russian Federation which have been increasingly populated by ethnic groups from the Caucasus over the last few decades.

Ukrainian defenders are calling on people to go to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News