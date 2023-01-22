All Sections
Russians loot hospital in Skadovsk

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 15:06
Russian occupiers have taken away all the equipment from Skadovsk Central Hospital in Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC noted that the hospital’s equipment was taken away in four Russian military trucks. The humanitarian crisis among the civilian population will continue to worsen due to the repurposing of civilian hospitals in the occupied territories as military hospitals.

The Russians are doing everything they can to encourage people to "evacuate" to the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the Special Operations Forces, the Russians are "evacuating" (in fact deporting) people to regions of the Russian Federation which have been increasingly populated by ethnic groups from the Caucasus over the last few decades.

Ukrainian defenders are calling on people to go to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

