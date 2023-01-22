All Sections
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine can win in 2023

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 January 2023, 20:04
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine can win in 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia in 2023 if Ukrainians remain united.

Source: Zelenskyy and Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister, during a meeting with students and teachers of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, President's website reports

Details: Zelenskyy said that victory can be achieved in 2023. But to do this, Ukrainians need to keep unity and strength.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The speed (of ending the war – ed.) depends on several things: strength inside Ukraine and strength from the outside – the help of partners. And we must not allow the processes to slow down either outside or inside, as it will prolong the war."

More details: The president also rejected statements about Ukraine's victory being nonbinding or the possibility of a partial victory.

In turn, Johnson said that friends of Ukraine will help to end this war "as soon as possible in 2023".

"Because it will be the best thing for the world – so that people don't die, and it will be the best thing for Ukraine and, frankly speaking, for the Russian people, too. Let's end this finally," he stressed.

According to Johnson, to end the war, first of all, it is necessary to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons as soon as possible.

"This means we must provide tanks. I'm proud that we are the first country to send Challenger tanks, and we expect tanks from other countries. We want to get aircraft for the people of Ukraine, and we need better equipment, weapons of all kinds that will enable you to defend your country," the former British prime minister said.

He also noted that the presence of modern weapons in the Ukrainian army will not lead to an escalation, because Russia already uses all the means it has available on Ukrainian territory.

