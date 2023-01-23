Ukraine's Defence Forces repel Russian attacks near 11 settlements – General Staff report

Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of 11 settlements over the course of 22 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 January 2023

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out four missile strikes and five airstrikes. They deployed multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS] to carry out more than 40 further attacks.

Advertisement:

Russian occupation forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations on the Avdiivka, Lyman and Zaporizhzhia fronts. They are continuing their attempts to carry out offensive actions on the Bakhmut front. The Russians are defending their positions on other fronts.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the invaders’ attacks in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast; and Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Stupochky, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

No Russian offensive groups have been reported on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Areas in and around Sopych, Kharkivka and Popivka (Sumy Oblast), and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Zelene, Pylna, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Starytsia and Dvorichna (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked the areas near Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Synkivka, Krokhmalne and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces fired on Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, areas of 21 settlements came under Russian fire. This refers to Verkhniokamianske, Krasnopolivka, Zalizne, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the invaders struck Avdiivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Kranohorivka, Heorhiivka and Marinka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the invaders shelled Bohoiavlenka and Mykilske in Donetsk with artillery and mortars.

Russian artillery inflicted damage on over 20 settlements on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Vilne Pole, Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, and Huliaipole, Pavlivka, Novodanylivka, Stepove, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians deployed MLRS to attack the settlements of Dudchany, Inhulets, Havrylivka, Burhunka, Monastyrske, Antonivka and Kherson.

From 18 to 21 January 2023, replenishment of the invaders’ manpower arrived in the settlements of Vynohradove and Brylivka in Kherson Oblast. The manpower was armed with small arms only. They did not bring any military equipment, and only a few of them had personal protective equipment, such as body armour.

The Russians keep suffering losses. Thus, the local hospital in Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is overcrowded with the injured. Only recently, about 150 invaders had been taken there. At the same time, most of the hospital’s staff has refused to work with the invaders; therefore, doctors come from the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian aircraft conducted three airstrikes on clusters of Russian occupation forces. They also shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV. Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck four clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as three ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!