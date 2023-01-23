All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit Antonivka village in Kherson Oblast, killing one man

Monday, 23 January 2023, 15:05

Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russian invaders attacked the village of Antonivka on 23 January.

Source: Yanushevych on Telegram

Quote: "Russian shells hit a building in the village of Antonivka. Shell fragments not only broke windows and damaged walls, but also killed a man in the backyard."

Details: According to him, a fragment of Russian shell launched at the civilians has taken the man's life

Background: On 21-22 January, Russian forces deployed multiple rocket launchers and tube artillery to fire in and around the settlements of Dudchany, Havrylivka, Inhulets, Monastyrske, Antonivka, Berehove, Yantarne, and the city of Kherson. Three people, including a 17-year-old girl, were injured on the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast on 22-23 January due to Russian aggression. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News