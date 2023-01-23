All Sections
Russian forces hit Antonivka village in Kherson Oblast, killing one man

Monday, 23 January 2023, 14:05
Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russian invaders attacked the village of Antonivka on 23 January.

Source: Yanushevych on Telegram

Quote: "Russian shells hit a building in the village of Antonivka. Shell fragments not only broke windows and damaged walls, but also killed a man in the backyard."

Details: According to him, a fragment of Russian shell launched at the civilians has taken the man's life

Background: On 21-22 January, Russian forces deployed multiple rocket launchers and tube artillery to fire in and around the settlements of Dudchany, Havrylivka, Inhulets, Monastyrske, Antonivka, Berehove, Yantarne, and the city of Kherson. Three people, including a 17-year-old girl, were injured on the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast on 22-23 January due to Russian aggression. 

Advertisement: