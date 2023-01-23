Russians attack residential buildings and railroad in Sumy Oblast

The Russian forces have shelled residential buildings and a railroad section in the city of Vorozhba, Sumy Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Zhyvytskyi states that at around 14:00 on Monday, the Russians deployed tubed artillery; 10 projectiles exploded right in the centre of the city.

There was a direct hit on an apartment building. A Russian shell flew into one of the apartments causing complete destruction. Three more apartments were severely damaged.

The explosions also destroyed the outbuildings that belonged to local residents: a summer kitchen, a shed, a bathhouse, and a garage.

In addition, a local gas pipeline and power lines were broken by shrapnel.

Railroad premises and tracks were damaged, too.

Zhyvytskyi noted that, fortunately, people were not injured.

