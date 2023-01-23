All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack residential buildings and railroad in Sumy Oblast

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 23 January 2023, 17:32

The Russian forces have shelled residential buildings and a railroad section in the city of Vorozhba, Sumy Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Zhyvytskyi states that at around 14:00 on Monday, the Russians deployed tubed artillery; 10 projectiles exploded right in the centre of the city.

There was a direct hit on an apartment building. A Russian shell flew into one of the apartments causing complete destruction. Three more apartments were severely damaged.

The explosions also destroyed the outbuildings that belonged to local residents: a summer kitchen, a shed, a bathhouse, and a garage.

In addition, a local gas pipeline and power lines were broken by shrapnel.

Railroad premises and tracks were damaged, too.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zhyvytskyi noted that, fortunately, people were not injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News