All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses over 50 soldiers near Mali Shcherbaky

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 18:32
Russia loses over 50 soldiers near Mali Shcherbaky

From 20 to 21 January, the Russians have lost more than 50 occupiers on the Zaporizhzhia front near the village of Mali Shcherbaky; 16 of them were killed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to die ingloriously in Ukraine. During 20-21 January, the enemy carried out offensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia front, near Mali Shcherbaky.

Advertisement:

The established data indicates that, as a result of the encounter with units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the invaders lost more than 50 people during this period, 16 of them – irretrievably.

In addition, nine units of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed (a tank, six units of infantry fighting vehicles and a Tiger armoured car). Four other units were damaged."

Details: It is noted that the number of wounded Russians in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast has increased significantly since the beginning of January 2023.

Local hospitals are full. All seriously wounded are being clustered in medical institutions of the oblast.

Only a small number are sent to the temporarily occupied Crimea for further treatment.

In addition, the Russian occupiers are trying in every possible way to isolate the local population informationally in a number of settlements of the Sievierodonetsk district, Luhansk Oblast; in particular, Ukrainian television and mobile communications are unavailable.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: