Russia loses over 50 soldiers near Mali Shcherbaky

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 19:32

From 20 to 21 January, the Russians have lost more than 50 occupiers on the Zaporizhzhia front near the village of Mali Shcherbaky; 16 of them were killed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to die ingloriously in Ukraine. During 20-21 January, the enemy carried out offensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia front, near Mali Shcherbaky.

The established data indicates that, as a result of the encounter with units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the invaders lost more than 50 people during this period, 16 of them – irretrievably.

In addition, nine units of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed (a tank, six units of infantry fighting vehicles and a Tiger armoured car). Four other units were damaged."

Details: It is noted that the number of wounded Russians in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast has increased significantly since the beginning of January 2023.

Local hospitals are full. All seriously wounded are being clustered in medical institutions of the oblast.

Only a small number are sent to the temporarily occupied Crimea for further treatment.

In addition, the Russian occupiers are trying in every possible way to isolate the local population informationally in a number of settlements of the Sievierodonetsk district, Luhansk Oblast; in particular, Ukrainian television and mobile communications are unavailable.

