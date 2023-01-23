All Sections
Patriot on the way, Abrams taken into consideration – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 19:41
Patriot on the way, Abrams taken into consideration – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, turned to the participants of the National Association of State Chambers of the USA (NASC) and called on them to invest in Ukraine. The President states that Ukrainians are waiting for the Patriot multiple-launch rocket system to arrive and are considering putting the Abrams tanks in service.

Source: video address of Zelenskyy to the participants of the meeting of the National Association of State Chambers

Quote: "We managed to attract attention and cooperate with such giants of the international world of finance and investments as BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs. Such brands as Starlink or Westinghouse have become a part of Ukraine’s way to victory.

Your brilliant defence systems like HIMARS or Bradley are already unifying the history of our victory with your enterprises. We are waiting for the Patriot. Eyeing Abrams. There are thousands of such examples! Each one can become a huge business working with Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that Russians indulge in looting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russians are stealing grain and agricultural equipment from Ukrainian farmers.

They rob factories and take the equipment to Russia. They are also robbing storages, shops and private properties. They are kidnapping people who they consider as a mere resource.

Nearly 2 million Ukrainians were forcibly taken to Russia – deported. 

Advertisement: