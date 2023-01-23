All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Patriot on the way, Abrams taken into consideration – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 20:41

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, turned to the participants of the National Association of State Chambers of the USA (NASC) and called on them to invest in Ukraine. The President states that Ukrainians are waiting for the Patriot multiple-launch rocket system to arrive and are considering putting the Abrams tanks in service.

Source: video address of Zelenskyy to the participants of the meeting of the National Association of State Chambers

Quote: "We managed to attract attention and cooperate with such giants of the international world of finance and investments as BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs. Such brands as Starlink or Westinghouse have become a part of Ukraine’s way to victory.

Your brilliant defence systems like HIMARS or Bradley are already unifying the history of our victory with your enterprises. We are waiting for the Patriot. Eyeing Abrams. There are thousands of such examples! Each one can become a huge business working with Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that Russians indulge in looting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russians are stealing grain and agricultural equipment from Ukrainian farmers.

They rob factories and take the equipment to Russia. They are also robbing storages, shops and private properties. They are kidnapping people who they consider as a mere resource.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Nearly 2 million Ukrainians were forcibly taken to Russia – deported. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News