Ukraine’s top diplomat announces intergovernmental meeting on special tribunal for prosecuting Russian war crimes

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced plans for a meeting next week with several countries to promote the idea of creating a special tribunal to prosecute Russian crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba in the national 24/7 newscast on Monday, 23 January, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax.Ukraine

"A lot of events are happening behind closed doors on the diplomatic track, and these events are getting us closer to the tribunal. One of them (events – ed.) will happen next week. A group of countries will gather in order to actively promote the idea of creating a special tribunal. When the event takes place, we will discuss it separately," Kuleba revealed.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that as far as this meeting is concerned, there will be no symbolic acts, but rather concrete effective measures.

"Honestly, I cannot say for sure which month the tribunal will be created but I promise that we will do everything within our power and even more to prosecute both the Russian state and its officials," Kuleba assured the public.

Background: On 19 January the European Parliament voted for a non-binding resolution which calls for creating a special international tribunal for prosecuting Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The EU MPs believe that the tribunal must prosecute not only Vladimir Putin, the President of Ukraine, but also Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, as well as the Byelorussian leadership.

After that, Great Britain and Italy joined the group of countries that will demand to bring Russia to criminal liability for its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

