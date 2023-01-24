All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Defence Forces repel attacks and hit 11 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 24 January 2023, 06:17
Ukraine’s Defence Forces repel attacks and hit 11 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and hit 11 clusters of the invaders’ military manpower over the course of 23 January. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out nine missile strikes on the settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and 27 airstrikes. They deployed multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS] to carry out 79 further attacks.

Advertisement:

The Russians kept performing offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts despite suffering heavy losses. On the Kupiansk front, the invaders’ offensive actions were unsuccessful; all their attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. 

The Russians are defending their positions on the Lyman, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the invaders’ attacks in the vicinity of Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians kept attacking the settlements along the contact line. Areas in and around Buchky and Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Novovasylivka and Kozache (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Sopych and Kucherivka (Sumy Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire. Civilians have been killed. In addition, Studenok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Stukalivka, Vorozhba, Yunakivka and Volfyne (Sumy Oblast) and Huriv Kozachok, Strilecha, Slobozhanske, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Novomlynsk, Kamianka and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv Oblast) were attacked as well. 

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked the areas near Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove and Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces fired on Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova and Kuzmyne in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, areas of 21 settlements came under Russian fire from artillery, tanks and mortars. This refers to Spirne, Vyimka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Maiorsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Avdiivka front, the invaders struck Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykahilivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Novopavlivka front, the invaders attacked Paraskoviivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk with tanks, artillery and mortars. 

Russian artillery inflicted damage on settlements on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Komyshuvakha in Donetsk Oblast and Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the occupiers are attacking civilians daily. They deployed MLRS and tubed artillery to fire on Antonivka and Kherson. 

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted eight airstrikes on clusters of Russian occupation forces, weapons and military equipment, as well as a strike on a position of an anti-aircraft missile system. 

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders shot down two Russian Su-25 interceptor jets, one Ka-52 helicopter, one Orlan-10 UAV and two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles. 

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as one logistics storage point.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: