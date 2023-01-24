All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russia prepares for new wave of aggression

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 24 January 2023, 23:53

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned the people that Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression and is increasing the pressure on the Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other fronts.

Source: Zelenskyy’s nightly video address 

Quote: "Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression with the forces it is able to mobilise. The occupiers are already increasing pressure on the Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other fronts. And they want to increase pressure on a larger scale.

In order not to recognise the mistake of aggression, the masters of Russia want to throw more of their people and equipment into the fighting."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the free world must strengthen cooperation in order to prevent new Russian criminal acts as much as possible.

The President stated that the first priority at the moment  is the speed of implementation of all the agreements Ukraine made with its partners.

In particular, there is a great need for modern tanks in Ukraine: "it is not about five, or ten, or fifteen tanks. The need is greater."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "Discussions must be reinforced with decisions. Decisions about the real strengthening of our defence against the terrorists. Our allies have the necessary number of tanks. When enough decisions are made, we will be happy to express our gratitude for each significant decision."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News