Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attacks near 8 settlements – General Staff report

Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of 8 settlements over the course of 24 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 January 2023

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces carried out 4 missile strikes and 26 airstrikes. They deployed multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS] to carry out 100 further attacks.

There is a high threat of Russian air and missile strikes across Ukraine.

Suffering heavy losses, the Russians still do not relent with their offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. On the Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts they are defending their positions.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces repelled the occupiers' attacks in the vicinity of Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Charivne in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: No Russian offensive groups have been reported on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna or Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Areas of over 40 settlements were attacked – in particular, Khrinivka and Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Hlukhiv, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Atynske, Solianyky and Pavlivka in Sumy Oblast; as well as Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Budarky and Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces shelled Vilshana, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces shelled Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Nevske, Terny and Yampolivka in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, over 30 settlements came under Russian fire, including Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast took damage during attacks.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces shelled Novoukrainka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva and Mykilske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian artillery and tanks inflicted damage on over 40 settlements on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, including Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Odradokamianka, Ivanivka, Veletenske in Kherson Oblast as well as the city of Kherson, where the invaders fired at a maternity hospital, a school and a polyclinic.

The General Staff reported that the occupiers are taking away the medical equipment from the Kakhovka Central City Hospital to the city of Henichesk, Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian aircraft conducted 8 airstrikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupation forces and 3 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Su-25 ground attack jet, three Ka-52 attack helicopters, three Orlan type drones, a Merlin and a Lancet drone.

In addition, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post and 9 clusters of Russian manpower.

