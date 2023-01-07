All Sections
Russian forces may blow up Svatove Reservoir dam

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 11:08

The National Resistance Center has reported that Russian occupiers may blow up the Svatove Reservoir dam in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: It is noted that a Russian engineering and sapper unit has arrived in the temporarily occupied city of Svatove to study the possibility of blowing up the dam of the local reservoir.

Quote: "In this way, the enemy expects to slow down the advance of the armed forces of Ukraine in this section of the front. At the same time, the occupiers are planning to accuse Ukraine of blowing up the dam.

Note that such actions are a deliberate destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and are not expedient, because they do not change the position of forces on the front.

We would also draw your attention to the fact that the Russians may use the blowing up of the dam as a reason to deport the local population."

