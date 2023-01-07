All Sections
Explosion at main gas pipeline in occupied Luhansk region

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 20:08
An explosion, followed by a fire, has occurred at the main gas pipeline in the city of Lutuhyne in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet  RIA Novosti, referencing the so-called "Luhanskgaz"

Details: Initial reports indicate that a fire followed the explosion, which has left about 11,000 subscribers without gas.

"Luhanskgaz" later announced that the fire had been extinguished.

About 13,000 subscribers remain without a gas supply according to the Russian occupiers.

The occupiers’ authorities have not stated the cause of the explosion.

