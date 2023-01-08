Mayor of Melitopol reports series of explosions in the city

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has reported that there was a series of explosions in the city.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "There was a series of loud explosions in Melitopol.

Ruscists have unsuccessfully smoked in the occupied territories again. They smoked so much that it kept blowing up more and more." ["Smoking" refers to a phrase that went viral because the official reason given for explosions at Russian facilities is their bad habit of smoking in the wrong place – ed.]

