All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mayor of Melitopol reports series of explosions in the city

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 01:12
Mayor of Melitopol reports series of explosions in the city

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has reported that there was a series of explosions in the city. 

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "There was a series of loud explosions in Melitopol. 

Advertisement:

Ruscists have unsuccessfully smoked in the occupied territories again. They smoked so much that it kept blowing up more and more." ["Smoking" refers to a phrase that went viral because the official reason given for explosions at Russian facilities is their bad habit of smoking in the wrong place – ed.] 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: