Ukraine’s defence forces strike 26 concentrations of Russian forces – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces struck 26 concentrations of Russian forces and repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of 16 cities, towns and villages over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 January

Quote: "The enemy is deploying additional military personnel, weapons, equipment and ammunition to combat zones in order to replenish losses and support their offensive."

Advertisement:

"The enemy is suffering significant losses while conducting offensives on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts and trying to improve the tactical position of its forces on the Kupiansk front. The occupation forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts."

Details: Despite the so-called "ceasefire" declared by the Russian President Vladimir Putin over Christmas, Russian forces carried out nine missile strikes, three airstrikes and 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the course of 7 January. Some of these attacks targeted civilian infrastructure, killing and injuring civilians.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near 16 cities, towns and villages, including Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Pervomaiske, Vodiane and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

Areas in and around Starytsia and Dvorichna (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian attack on the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. A Russian attack drone struck the area in the vicinity of Oleksandrivka.

Russian artillery shelled areas in and around Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Ploshchanka, Makiivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast) on the Kupiansk and Lyman front.

On the Bakhmut front, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces shelled Nevelske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian attack.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces deployed tank guns, mortars, and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Antonivka, Charivne, Dorozhnianka, Inzhenerne, Bilohiria, Oleksiivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

The General Staff also reported that Russian occupation forces stopped broadcasting all Ukrainian TV channels in Hornostaivka, Kaiiry, Zavodivka and Marinske on the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast; only Russian TV is broadcasting in those areas.

Ukraine’s aircraft carried out airstrikes on 21 areas where Russian forces were concentrated and on three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems over the course of 7 January.

Three Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones were shot down.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, five concentrations of Russian military personnel and equipment and two ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!