Train loaded with bodies of Russian soldiers arrives in Kemerovo Oblast, Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that a train carrying refrigerators loaded with dead Russian soldiers has arrived in Kemerovo Oblast (Russia).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy continues to suffer losses.

…a train with refrigerators filled with dead Russians arrived in Kemerovo Oblast from Rostov-on-Don .

The corpses are to be sent to local morgues."

