Train loaded with bodies of Russian soldiers arrives in Kemerovo Oblast, Russia
Sunday, 8 January 2023, 07:41
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that a train carrying refrigerators loaded with dead Russian soldiers has arrived in Kemerovo Oblast (Russia).
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The enemy continues to suffer losses.
…a train with refrigerators filled with dead Russians arrived in Kemerovo Oblast from Rostov-on-Don .
The corpses are to be sent to local morgues."
