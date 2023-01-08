All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Women taken out of maternity hospital in Antratsyt to accommodate Russian troops

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 09:06

Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian occupiers have taken women from a maternity hospital in the city of Antratsyt, Luhansk Oblast, in order to equip it for the occupation forces.

Source: Haidai on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "However, the invaders have managed to establish a logistics network of hospitals that has almost wiped out civilian medical facilities from the map.

For instance, even the maternity hospital in Antratsyt has been closed, from where women have been taken to Luhansk. Another hospital for the Russian military has been set up there."

Details: According to Haidai, on 7 January, Ukrainian Air Force struck 21 clusters of Russian forces in the area, and also conducted 3 strikes on the latter’s anti-aircraft missile system positions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News