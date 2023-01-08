All Sections
Women taken out of maternity hospital in Antratsyt to accommodate Russian troops

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 08:06
Women taken out of maternity hospital in Antratsyt to accommodate Russian troops

Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian occupiers have taken women from a maternity hospital in the city of Antratsyt, Luhansk Oblast, in order to equip it for the occupation forces.

Source: Haidai on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "However, the invaders have managed to establish a logistics network of hospitals that has almost wiped out civilian medical facilities from the map.

For instance, even the maternity hospital in Antratsyt has been closed, from where women have been taken to Luhansk. Another hospital for the Russian military has been set up there."

Details: According to Haidai, on 7 January, Ukrainian Air Force struck 21 clusters of Russian forces in the area, and also conducted 3 strikes on the latter’s anti-aircraft missile system positions.

