Secret weapon: Ukrainian snipers show how they teamed up with rabbits to kill a group of Russians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has posted a video demonstrating the successful work of their snipers against the occupiers.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Combat rabbits trained in Ukraine's secret services’ covert laboratories lured out a group of Russians during an attack on enemy positions along the line of contact.

Sniper group A from the Tsentral (Central) Special Forces unit of the Security Service of Ukraine hit them, killing two occupiers."

