Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, has said that he allegedly completed a combat training course in the camp of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Quote from Starovoit: "The first week of the new year was spent with colleagues from the administration of Kursk Oblast and citizens of Kursk in the training camp of the Wagner PMC, surrounded by real men and patriots of Russia.

Hundreds of citizens of Kursk have already been trained here and at training grounds in our oblast and will be able to protect their native land as well as support our army if it is needed."

