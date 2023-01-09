All Sections
Russia transfers outdated military equipment to Belarus

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 06:06
Russia transfers outdated military equipment to Belarus

Russia is transferring military equipment removed from "long-term storage" to Belarus for personnel training.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "According to the information available, a significant amount of weapons and military equipment arriving for the training of enemy personnel in the Republic of Belarus from the Russian Federation has been removed from long-term storage and requires maintenance.

It is also known that Belarusian servicemen are involved in the training on this equipment."

Advertisement: